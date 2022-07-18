Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,142.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,142 ($25.48) and last traded at GBX 2,130 ($25.33), with a volume of 8290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,105 ($25.04).

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,790.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,606.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4,677.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.36) dividend. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.67%.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.