Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.4 %

TPX stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.