Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 3,205 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,094,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE:LLAP opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $36,097,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,857,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LLAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

