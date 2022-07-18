Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $720.20 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $710.43 and a 200 day moving average of $864.50. The firm has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

