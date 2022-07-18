The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $122.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

