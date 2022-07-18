The Buckle, Inc. Shares Rise 0% Following June Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales fell 1.7% in the month of June. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Buckle by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

