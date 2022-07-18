The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

