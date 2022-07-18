The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Aidan Lisser Buys 3,900 Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Aidan Lisser bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £22,854 ($27,181.26).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 590 ($7.02) on Monday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 547.04 ($6.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($7.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 610.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 624.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 719.51.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

