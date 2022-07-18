The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $446,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

