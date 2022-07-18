The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,194,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $136.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

