The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 871,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $145.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

