The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

