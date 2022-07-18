The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $60.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

