The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.18 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.02.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

