The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

