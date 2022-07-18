Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells $29,180.00 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Angela Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

