Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,119 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Tilly’s worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $6,948,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

