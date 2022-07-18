TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.