TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $515,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,526.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 202,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 771,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE LW opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

