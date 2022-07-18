TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

