Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TT opened at $129.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

