Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,978 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.