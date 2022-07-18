Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

ACHC opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

