Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

