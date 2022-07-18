Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.
Insider Activity at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
