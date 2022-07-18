Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.