Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,477,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $155.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.38.

