Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $30.42 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39.

