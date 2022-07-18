Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

