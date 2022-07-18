Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

