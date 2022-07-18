TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stake Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.00% of TransMedics Group worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,311 shares of company stock worth $4,308,240 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMDX stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $934.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

