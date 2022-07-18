TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in TransUnion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

