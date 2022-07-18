TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

TA opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

