Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,440 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 23.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 53.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -140.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

