Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,761 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSS opened at $100.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

