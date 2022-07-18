Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,920 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,959,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOF. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

