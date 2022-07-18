Truist Financial Corp Buys 96,534 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SMFG. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.