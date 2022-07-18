Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Allegiance Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABTX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $39.64 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.73 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

