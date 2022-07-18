Truist Financial Corp Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $39.54 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

