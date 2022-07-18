Truist Financial Corp Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 313,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Shares of NXST opened at $169.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.