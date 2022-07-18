Truist Financial Corp Purchases 24,582 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,582 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EWA stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

