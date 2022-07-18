Truist Financial Corp Sells 591 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,746 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $21,971,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

