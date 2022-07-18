Truist Financial Corp Sells 672 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Howard Hughes worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $5,079,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE:HHC opened at $66.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

