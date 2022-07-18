Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,895 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

IYC stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $87.51.

