Truist Financial Cuts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $30.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $555.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

