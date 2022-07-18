Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 196,442.9% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 55,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 125,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NYSE UBER opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

