UBS Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $156.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

