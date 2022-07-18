UBS Group Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $109.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.
Spectrum Brands Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23.
Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.