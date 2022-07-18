UBS Group Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $109.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

