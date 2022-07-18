UBS Group Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $296.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $286.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.99.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.