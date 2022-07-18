UBS Group Trims ON (NYSE:ONON) Target Price to $25.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.45.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. ON has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ON by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ON by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.