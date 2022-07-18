UBS Group Trims Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price to $56.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.